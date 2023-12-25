Shocking! Reem Shaikh breaks silence on working in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, “It was not a smooth journey; there was anger, disappointment”

The actress has opened up about her journey of being on the show which was a copy of The Vampire Diaries, trolling and more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 09:30
Reem

MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular actresses of the new lot. She was recently seen playing the role of Isha opposite Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the Beyond Dreams show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’. The actress has opened up about her journey of being on the show which was a copy of The Vampire Diaries, trolling and more.

Also Read- Exclusive! Reem Shaikh talks about her double role, excitement about the show and her experience with Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani

Reem said, “Honestly, 2023 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal happened and I guess everyone knows that the show itself was a roller coaster ride with last-minute script changes, trolling, and whatnot. The trolling was endless and I feel it still gets trolled. I took it very seriously.”

She added, “The trolling did affect and bother me as I was being criticized for something that I had not written, that was not my concept, it wasn't written or directed by me; I was just paid to do what the creators were making.”

Reem however mentioned coming out stronger after the show saying, “It was a learning experience. I feel that those seven months made me the strongest version of myself that I've ever been. For someone like me, when I get on to a project, I do it with all my passion. I'm still young and I still have that jazba of doing things with all my heart and then I get trolled for something that's not even in my hands. At times, I can't wear the costume that I want to wear because I don't get to decide that. Because, of course, I am not Deepika Padukone to get the final call on how things are going to function. Still, I was the one who was trolled endlessly. 

She further added, "Those six to seven months were pretty heavy; the entire show was quite heavy. It was not a smooth journey. It was a hectic one. It was filled with emotions, anger, disappointment, and whatnot. However, it made me stronger.”

Also Read-Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Reem shockingly mentioned being treated unfairly on sets as she is young. Better privileges were given to established actors and she has to struggle despite having experience of over 15 years. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Reem Shaikh Zain Imam Karan Kundra Gashmeer Mahajani Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Beyond Dreams Fanna Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan Tujhse Hai Raabta Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/25/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Arushi Nishank: Christmas is a special time for me
MUMBAI: Actress-producer Arushi Nishank says that Christmas is always special for her. She loves the festive feel and...
Spoiler Alert! Samrudh's Sinister Intentions Unleashed: Ishaan Emerges as Savi's Knight in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The tranquil ambience in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein shatters as the unfolding drama takes an ominous turn in...
What! Sushmita Sen revealed fought with Airport Authorities for Her Kids' Passports; Says 'They said pita ka naam'
MUMBAI: The most stunning Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen, made India proud in 1994 when she won the Miss Universe...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaan: Empty Brar Business Shakeup, Yash and Garry's Takeover Unleashes Turmoil
MUMBAI: The tranquil world of Teri Meri Doriyaan is about to witness a seismic shift as Yash and Garry take centre...
Sherleen Dutt: Christmas has always held a special place in my heart
MUMBAI: Actress Sherleen Dutt says that Christmas for her has always been significant. She adds that she has some great...
Shocking! Reem Shaikh breaks silence on working in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, “It was not a smooth journey; there was anger, disappointment”
MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular...
Recent Stories
Sushmita
What! Sushmita Sen revealed fought with Airport Authorities for Her Kids' Passports; Says 'They said pita ka naam'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arushi
Arushi Nishank: Christmas is a special time for me
Sherleen
Sherleen Dutt: Christmas has always held a special place in my heart
Manasi Salvi
Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Manasi Salvi opens up on how TV gave her confidence; Says ‘Financial independence is what TV assures…’
Jasmine Bhasin
Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin revealed that underwent depression in Mumbai; Says 'Mujhe aisa lgta tha mujh mein kami hai…'
Isha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya eliminates Aishwarya Sharma from the show
Samar Vermani
“A daughter can take care of her parents even after getting married,” says Samar Vermani on the Sony SAB’s latest show ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’