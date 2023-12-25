Shocking! Reem Shaikh breaks silence on working in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, “It was not a smooth journey; there was anger, disappointment”

MUMBAI: Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular actresses of the new lot. She was recently seen playing the role of Isha opposite Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the Beyond Dreams show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’. The actress has opened up about her journey of being on the show which was a copy of The Vampire Diaries, trolling and more.

Also Read- Exclusive! Reem Shaikh talks about her double role, excitement about the show and her experience with Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani

Reem said, “Honestly, 2023 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal happened and I guess everyone knows that the show itself was a roller coaster ride with last-minute script changes, trolling, and whatnot. The trolling was endless and I feel it still gets trolled. I took it very seriously.”

She added, “The trolling did affect and bother me as I was being criticized for something that I had not written, that was not my concept, it wasn't written or directed by me; I was just paid to do what the creators were making.”

Reem however mentioned coming out stronger after the show saying, “It was a learning experience. I feel that those seven months made me the strongest version of myself that I've ever been. For someone like me, when I get on to a project, I do it with all my passion. I'm still young and I still have that jazba of doing things with all my heart and then I get trolled for something that's not even in my hands. At times, I can't wear the costume that I want to wear because I don't get to decide that. Because, of course, I am not Deepika Padukone to get the final call on how things are going to function. Still, I was the one who was trolled endlessly.

She further added, "Those six to seven months were pretty heavy; the entire show was quite heavy. It was not a smooth journey. It was a hectic one. It was filled with emotions, anger, disappointment, and whatnot. However, it made me stronger.”

Also Read-Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Reem shockingly mentioned being treated unfairly on sets as she is young. Better privileges were given to established actors and she has to struggle despite having experience of over 15 years.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla