Exclusive! Reem Shaikh talks about her double role, excitement about the show and her experience with Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani says, "Working with both Karan and Gashmeer is fun, we share a very respectful and cordial bond”!

Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most admired personalities on social media and is one of the most popular actresses of the new lot.

She is currently seen playing the role of Isha opposite Karan Kundra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the Beyond Dreams show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Before this, she was seen in Fanna Tere Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Zain Imam. She has also worked on several television shows such as Tughse Hai Raabta, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, etc. Reem started her career as a child artist in the serial Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi

Fans are loving her portrayal of Isha on the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and are often curious about what will happen next on the show.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Reem at the birthday celebration of Neha Adhvik Mahajan and when asked about a few memories of mischief with Neha, she revealed that “I and Neha di have a lot of insider jokes that we can’t really reveal to the world and there is a video that Adhvik bhaiya has which if that ever comes out, I and Neha Di will be in trouble”.

When further asked about her show Tere ishq Mein Ghayal and if she was nervous about taking that show up, she revealed, “ I wouldn’t say I was scared because this is a finite series and it is a different concept altogether, it involves werewolves and vampires and all those sorts of things. So, I was pretty executed about it and looking forward to it. See, I am an actor and at the end of the day my job is to act, and I can’t really control to how people react to a project, whether they like it or not, so I will never be upset or I will not overthink something that is not in my control”.

When asked about playing the only human role, she said, “ This will get revealed later but I am also not playing a human being right, because I have a double role, so I am playing a human and a bhediya as well”.

She also spoke about the experience of shooting with Karan and Gashmeer, “ Karan brings in a lot of good energy and fun, and working with both Karan and Gashmeer is fun, we share a very respectful and cordial bond”.

