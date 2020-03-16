Shocking! Shraddha Arya confirms not being part of Jhalak this season; This is how her fans reacted

MUMBAI: Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not faded away among the viewers.

Well, the popular reality show is all set to make a grand comeback after 5 years and it will surely be worth the wait.

Many celebs are going to be part of the show, but amongst them, the fans wanted genuinely wanted to see Shraddha Arya as well!

On social media, fans were actually demanding for her to be a contestant on the show, but earlier today, the actress took to her social media and gave an update that she is not part of the show!

Well, with this post, she ended all the speculation of her being a part of JDJ 10.

After learning Shraddha’s decision, the fans of the actress reacted this way!

On the work front, Shraddha is currently sizzling in Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya as Preeta Luthra, starring opposite Shakti Arora aka Arjun Suryavanshi/ Karan Luthra and Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra.

And on a personal note, the actress tied the knot with Rahul Nagal who is a navy person by profession.

