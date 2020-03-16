Confirmed! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya is not a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actress gives a CLARIFICATION

Shraddha Arya opens up on doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress clarified not taking up the show and much more in her recent Instagram post. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 13:18
Confirmed! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya is not a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actress gives a CLARIFICATION

MUMBAI: The craze of Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not faded away among the viewers. 

Well, the popular reality show is all set to make a grand comeback after 5 years and it will surely be worth a wait. 

The makers have chosen some of the well-known names from the TV fraternity to compete against each other.

Before the final list of contestants was confirmed, there were several big names who were speculated to be a part of the show. 

Shraddha Arya's name was one of them as she is one of the most popular faces on television. 

Well, as Shraddha's name started surfacing on social media, fans couldn't keep calm. 

Coincidentally, Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar is also a part of Jhalak and it would have been a treat for the viewers to see them competing.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Maniesh Paul on his excitement to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: I was the happiest when I got to know that Madhuri ma'am is a part of the show, reveals Karan Johar is the UNDERDOG and much more

But now, putting an end to all the speculations, Shraddha has clarified that she is not doing Jhalak. 

Shraddha put up a post and clarified the reason as well behind not taking up the show even if she was offered.

Take a look:

Well, Shraddha is totally caught up with her current show Kundali Bhagya and also, and she recently got married. 

The actress is only concentrating on Kundali Bhagya now and also enjoying her marital bliss. 

Would you like to see Shraddha in Jhalak? What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Check out the choreographers of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Faisal Shaikh

Sharddha Arya Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Colors Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Dheeraj Dhoopar Preeta PreeRan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 13:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Unbelievable! Look how Celesti Bairagey prepped for getting into the skin of Rajjo
MUMBAI: A new show called "Rajjo" produced by Bits and Bots media is now available on Star Plus. The show has an...
“I had everything required to get admission to FTII, except the money for the fee”, recalls Vijay Varma as he revisits his college!
MUMBAI :Vijay Varma delivered one of the biggest hits and critically acclaimed films of the year, Darlings where he...
ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Whoa! Netizens celebrate Niti Taylor Bawa’s comeback on Television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
MUMBAI :Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television...
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda has been surfacing the headlines because of his latest release Liger. In spite of huge...
What! Fans of Imlie bashed the makers on the upcoming romantic sequence of Aryan and Imlie; found it confusing
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video