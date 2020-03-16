Confirmed! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya is not a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actress gives a CLARIFICATION

MUMBAI: The craze of Colors' popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has not faded away among the viewers.

Well, the popular reality show is all set to make a grand comeback after 5 years and it will surely be worth a wait.

The makers have chosen some of the well-known names from the TV fraternity to compete against each other.

Before the final list of contestants was confirmed, there were several big names who were speculated to be a part of the show.

Shraddha Arya's name was one of them as she is one of the most popular faces on television.

Well, as Shraddha's name started surfacing on social media, fans couldn't keep calm.

Coincidentally, Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar is also a part of Jhalak and it would have been a treat for the viewers to see them competing.

But now, putting an end to all the speculations, Shraddha has clarified that she is not doing Jhalak.

Shraddha put up a post and clarified the reason as well behind not taking up the show even if she was offered.

Take a look:

Well, Shraddha is totally caught up with her current show Kundali Bhagya and also, and she recently got married.

The actress is only concentrating on Kundali Bhagya now and also enjoying her marital bliss.

Would you like to see Shraddha in Jhalak? What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

