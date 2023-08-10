Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’

MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After recently wrapping off her television program Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Tina Datta is getting ready to board a flight to the Maldives. The actress reflects on her "special connection with the city," her upcoming vacation, and the reason she has "sworn off reality shows" for the time being while on a recent trip to Ahmedabad.

She reveals, "I am in talks to star in a Bollywood film. It is a fabulous concept, and the storyline is amazing. I hope things fall into place."

Ahmedabad has always been special for Tina Datta. She said, “I have always loved Ahmedabad. I used to come here every year, especially during Navratri. I love the way people celebrate Navratri here and I love the food, too. And half of my friends, actually 80 per cent of them, are Gujaratis; so, 1 do understand the language and speak a little bit of it too - kem chho, majja ma? I know a little bit, thodu thodu Gujarati aave chhe (laughs). All my life, I have been surrounded by Gujaratis and I think I have a special connection with this city. I come here often to be with Aashu (Aashka Goradia).”

Tina Datta reveals why she has "sworn off reality shows" for the time being. She mentions, “I have kind of sworn off reality shows (after her "traumatic experience" in the Bigg Boss 16 house) for now. Honestly, I think that's not my thing. But again, 'Never say never'. I always had this fear of one particular reality show, and ended up being a part of it, just to overcome my fear. But for the time being, I am focusing on the web, daily soaps, and films.”

Tina Datta feels OTT is a great platform for experiments and also talks about OTT has cannibalised TV shows, “I don't think OTT has cannibalised TV shows' ratings. Instead, I think OTT has opened up a lot more avenues for us actors, it is providing a lot of work opportunities. And the best part about OTT is that you get to experiment with a lot of characters. Unlike daily soaps where, if your show is doing well, you could be a part of it for three years, on OTT, when you're done with a role in three months, you can move on and pick up another. It's a win-win situation if you're a part of OTT, and you get to play such bold, nuanced characters, which doesn't always happen on the small screen.”

