Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’

After recently wrapping off her television program Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Tina Datta is getting ready to board a flight to the Maldives. The actress reflects on her "special connection with the city," her upcoming vacation, and the reason she has "sworn off reality shows" for the time being.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 22:00
Tina

MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After recently wrapping off her television program Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Tina Datta is getting ready to board a flight to the Maldives. The actress reflects on her "special connection with the city," her upcoming vacation, and the reason she has "sworn off reality shows" for the time being while on a recent trip to Ahmedabad.

She reveals, "I am in talks to star in a Bollywood film. It is a fabulous concept, and the storyline is amazing. I hope things fall into place."

Also read:Wow! Tina Datta reveals how she handled trolls and negative comments post her stint in Bigg Boss 16

Ahmedabad has always been special for Tina Datta. She said, “I have always loved Ahmedabad. I used to come here every year, especially during Navratri. I love the way people celebrate Navratri here and I love the food, too. And half of my friends, actually 80 per cent of them, are Gujaratis; so, 1 do understand the language and speak a little bit of it too - kem chho, majja ma? I know a little bit, thodu thodu Gujarati aave chhe (laughs). All my life, I have been surrounded by Gujaratis and I think I have a special connection with this city. I come here often to be with Aashu (Aashka Goradia).”

Tina Datta reveals why she has "sworn off reality shows" for the time being. She mentions, “I have kind of sworn off reality shows (after her "traumatic experience" in the Bigg Boss 16 house) for now. Honestly, I think that's not my thing. But again, 'Never say never'. I always had this fear of one particular reality show, and ended up being a part of it, just to overcome my fear. But for the time being, I am focusing on the web, daily soaps, and films.”

Tina Datta feels OTT is a great platform for experiments and also talks about OTT has cannibalised TV shows, “I don't think OTT has cannibalised TV shows' ratings. Instead, I think OTT has opened up a lot more avenues for us actors, it is providing a lot of work opportunities. And the best part about OTT is that you get to experiment with a lot of characters. Unlike daily soaps where, if your show is doing well, you could be a part of it for three years, on OTT, when you're done with a role in three months, you can move on and pick up another. It's a win-win situation if you're a part of OTT, and you get to play such bold, nuanced characters, which doesn't always happen on the small screen.”

Also read: Finally! Tina Datta spills the beans on her rift with Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – E-times

Tina Datta Bigg Boss 16 Uttaran Shalin Bhanot Surili rahe na rahe hum Sony TV Sony LIV TV actress TV news OTT NEWS Digital News TV Fashion TV actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is...
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,...
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After...
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Uorfi
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
Akanksha
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
Mona
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
Sapna
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
KUMAR SANU
Woah! 'Talent is the most important factor', Kumar Sanu on his 'more gossip, more TRP' comment
RAHUL VAIDYA
Woah! Rahul Vaidya rewatches his favourite Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for the '300th time', guess the film