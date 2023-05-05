Shocking! Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress’s mother sends legal notice to channel and Endemol for signing Sheezan Khan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Now Sheezan has been in the news lately for being a confirmed contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This not only shocked many but also late actress Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 09:52
Tunisha Sharma suicide case

MUMBAI : Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released.

Also Read- Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha’s friend Rayya Labib says that Sheezan should be blamed for her death; reveals that one of her friends is also in depression as she broke up with Sheezan a year ago

Now Sheezan has been in the news lately for being a confirmed contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This not only shocked many but also late actress Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma who has now reacted to the news. She told a news portal, “What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense u/s 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a chargesheet of 524 pages? Our children & aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality show.”

Sheezan had asked permission from court to travel abroad for the shoot of the show and he has been granted permission till the 10th of July 2023 to travel.

Now, Vanita has also sent a legal notice to the channel Colors and Endemol for signing Sheezan for the reality show. Vanita has also mentioned that Sheezan consumed drugs and was abusive.

Also Read- Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye

 

 

Tunisha Sharma Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz Mariam iblis Zorawar Nazia simsim TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 09:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refused to work with Rhea Chakraborty; here’s why
MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Must Read! Shifting of release dates creates confusion for fans, why aren't makers of Jawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other movies officially announcing it?
MUMBAI :From the past few weeks, there have been a lot of reports about the release dates of upcoming biggies,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Never Ending Problems! Pakhi leaves the house, Virat furious with changes in his life
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya! Vinayak pushes Virat away, the family witnesses Vinayak acting out
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Satya is disturbed over Bhavani, asks Sai to make a promise
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Imlie: Major Twist! Chini cares for Kairi, Anu aunty has other views
MUMBAI :The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Must Read! Shifting of release dates creates confusion for fans, why aren't makers of Jawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other movies officially announcing it?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati
Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refused to work with Rhea Chakraborty; here’s why
rudra
Sudhanshu Pandey excited to be back with solo single Dil Ki Tu Zameen after almost five years: Want to keep making singles and fulfil my passion for the art
Aman Maheshwari
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 fame Aman Maheshwari to enter Star Plus’s Anupama?
Alpana Buch
Exclusive! Alpana Buch aka Baa of Anupamaa talks about her special bond with Rupali Ganguly, reveals about the hatred she faces when she is mean to her on the show
grace the show
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Dubey to grace the show
Harshad Chopda
Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon