Shocking! Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress’s mother sends legal notice to channel and Endemol for signing Sheezan Khan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MUMBAI : Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, and family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident. Sheezan was arrested and in custody after the actress’s suicide in December. He was released on bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4. The actor was seen emotional and hugging his family on being released.

Now Sheezan has been in the news lately for being a confirmed contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This not only shocked many but also late actress Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma who has now reacted to the news. She told a news portal, “What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense u/s 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a chargesheet of 524 pages? Our children & aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality show.”

Sheezan had asked permission from court to travel abroad for the shoot of the show and he has been granted permission till the 10th of July 2023 to travel.

Now, Vanita has also sent a legal notice to the channel Colors and Endemol for signing Sheezan for the reality show. Vanita has also mentioned that Sheezan consumed drugs and was abusive.

