SHOCKING! Vidrohi's Baxi Jagbandhu aka Sharad Malhotra tested COVID Positive

MUMBAI: Vidrohi is a story aged back from the 18th century, the story of war cry, rebellion, rights to the motherland is sure to bring a new essence of Patriotism dipped in Mythology. Apart from Sharad, the show also stars Sulagna Panigrahi, Hemal Dev in leads and Saurabh Gokhle, Zayn Ibad Khan, Nikhil Damle, Priya Tandon, Danny Sura in pivotal roles.

Now the breaking news is that Sharad Malhotra has been tested COVID Positive. The makers of the show, Subrat Sinha & Bodhisattva, Producers, Gaatha Films, LLP shared a statement about his health, “Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”



We wish the dapper to get well soon and bring back the same stellar performance on screen.

