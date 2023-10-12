Shocking! Vivek Dahiya candidly admits his apprehensions about marrying Divyanka Tripathi; Says ‘How will I be able to take care of her expenses’

MUMBAI: TV actors Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were introduced to each other by a mutual friend while working on the set of their popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After a few meetings, they gradually fell in love. In a lavish ceremony held in Bhopal in 2016, they exchanged vows and have been together ever since. Yet at first, Vivek was a little nervous when Divyanka proposed they get married. As Divyanka was a bigger star than Vivek, the pair also talked about the potential of Vivek being referred to as "Divyanka's husband."

Vivek spoke about his relationship with Divyanka in a recent interview. He revealed, “It was a setup. Somebody I was sharing my makeup room with had got ideas in his head that I could be a good life partner to Divyanka and vice versa. He kind of stitched us and we met a couple of times. Then things went ahead. We realised we are supposed to be together.”

However, Vivek needed a little encouragement from his friend and fellow actor Pankaj Bhatia before he chose to wed Divyanka. He added, “I remember Pankaj Bhatia used to say, ‘tu poori zindagi thank you bolte nahi thakega (You will be grateful forever), that’s how wonderful she is because I showed resilience towards an arranged setup in the beginning. I said, ‘No, I am just starting my career.’ My first hiccup was that she is such a big star, how will I be able to take care of her expenses, how will I afford it?”

However, Bhatia convinced him that Divyanka is a self-sufficient woman and that he would only have to look after himself, not her. Vivek continues, “It was the beginning of my career and I was trying to establish myself and I needed that confidence. It was not so much about the financial stability, it was more to do with confidence that on the day of my marriage, I should feel accomplished.”

The actor was also concerned that people would only know him as the well-known actor's husband. He mentioned, “There were times when I used to get bogged down with these thoughts. We were quite mature when we first entered the institution of marriage. We spoke at length that this will happen. Before I proposed to her, we sat down in front of our families, and then she and the family made me aware that it is quite likely to happen that you will be tagged.”

Vivek didn't really give a damn about what others thought. It was what Divyanka thought of him that mattered. He assured Divyanka and his family that he would be OK until they or she "started feeling like that." He told her, “I will be doomed the day you will start to feel that way.”

Credit- The Indian Express