Shocking! Zeeshan Khan shares a post, indicating a split with girlfriend Reyhna Malhotra, check it out

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Malhotra met on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya as co – actors.

After working together for quite some time, the two began to date and got into a serious relationship.

There were dating since three years and were in a live – in – relationship. They defined major couple goals.

They were seen as one of the most adorable couples of the television industry.

On Zeeshan’s vlogs, one could see how the couple spent good time with each other and had so much fun on the sets of the show.

Now, Zeeshan shared a post, indicating a split between the couple.

The actor posted, “Thank You for all the good times, And wish you all the best for your future! Goodbye Reyhna”

This post has raised a lot of questions on whether the couple have split after being into a relationship for three years.

We tried to contact Zeshaan but he didn't respond to the call, and Reyhna said she was busy and doesn't know what we are talking about.

