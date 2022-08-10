Shocking!Kapil Sharma went from earning Rs900/month to having a net worth of Rs300 crores, says “It used to be so hot that even the migrant laborers used to run back…

Kapil, in a recent interview, opened up about working in a garment mill that paid him Rs 900 pm
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI :  Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has won him fans from all walks of life. The actor’s popular talk show The Kapil sharma Show is also one of the most loved and is usually on the top when it comes to TV ratings. The actor recently was seen in Nandita Das’s directorial Zwigato in a serious role and fans simply praised his performance. 

Kapil, in a recent interview, opened up about working in a garment mill that paid him Rs 900 pm, He said, “I used to work for lesser hours then. From 10 pm to 1 am, and then in the morning from 4 am to 7 am.”  He further added, “I have done a lot of odd little jobs. Like after I gave my 10th standard exams, I used to work at a garment mill. It used to be so hot that even the migrant laborers used to run back to their villages.” 

Kapil also stated how he spent the money he got that time, “We were just kids 14 years old, and we thought we will get Rs 900 per month. This was back in 1994. There was no pressure from home that you have to work but we would just buy our own thing with the money. A music system, get a gift for mom, it used to feel nice.”

Kapil Sharma is truly an inspiration to many and truly glorifies the statement that you can have anything through hardwork and determination! 

