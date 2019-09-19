Shree Kaamdev Prasanna crosses 43 lakh episodic views in 30 days

MUMBAI: Shree Kaamdev Prasanna, the latest Marathi original show by Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, has garnered more than 43 lakh episodic views in 30 days since its release on 8th August 2019. Released in Marathi and Hindi, the show stars Maharashtra’s King of Comedy, Bhau Kadam in the titular role of Lord Kaamdev, along with popular Marathi actors, Sagar Karande, Bhagyashree Mote, Vinay Yedekar and Asha Shelar. Produced by Hungama Digital Media and CafeMarathi, the show is directed by Sandeep Naware.



Available on Hungama Play, Hungama’s video-on-demand platform, the show was distributed across multiple platforms, and was available for viewers to stream through Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel XStream, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, SHAREit and Android TVs. Hungama’s association with Xiaomi also enabled consumers to watch the show through Hungama Play on Mi TV.



Speaking about the show’s success, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The success of Shree Kaamdev Prasanna solidifies the crucial role that unique storytelling and narratives play in drawing viewers. Going beyond the language barrier, audiences appreciated our second regional original for its universal appeal and humour. We intend to continue building our multi-lingual and multi-genre library, and expect it to help us increase our user base in non-metro markets by 2X.”



Talking about the success of the show, Comedy King Bhau Kadam said, “Playing Lord Kaamdev has been one of the most interesting and unique experiences of my career. It is overwhelming to see the audience appreciate our efforts so much. I am glad that I had a chance to associate with Hungama and CafeMarathi for this show and look forward to working with them on more of such amazing projects.”



Shree Kaamdev Prasanna revolves around the misadventures of Milind, a 35 year old introvert who is shy around girls. Through a divine intervention gone wrong, Lord Kaamdev, the God of Passion, is sent to Earth to help him, turning Milind’s life into a comic mess but becoming his friend in the process.

Credit: The Digital Hash