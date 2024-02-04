Shruti Panwar reveals Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s REACTION when Rajan Shahi asked them to leave the set - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Shruti Panwar is an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Recently, the show has been making headlines as Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's services were terminated and being leading actors, this was a big jolt in their careers. Not only that, producer of the show Rajan Shahi had to put his show at stake by replacing the leading actors all of a sudden.

Shruti, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, shed light on the matter and the probable reason behind the termination.

She stated, “Rajan Shahi is a very hardworking man. Our friendship goes a very long way. I know him since 1996 as I did Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai where he was assisting Ravi Rai. He did his first directorial with me, Rupali Ganguly and Vishal Singh, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. I know him since that long and you cannot challenge him because he puts his life into making his projects. His considers his work like a temple, he worships his work and says that he won’t bear anything wrong.”

When asked about Shehzada and Pratiksha’s reaction on being asked to leave immediately, Shruti expressed, “We all did not look up as it was so sudden and we did not expect this. Shehzada too did not see it coming. He was not shooting that day and had been called for a meeting. I just know that the two left silently. I feel sorry for both of them, more for Pratiksha as it was her first step in her career.”

She further added, “Things must have not happened immediately. I am sure the problems grew more over the period of time and it was not stopping that is why he would have taken this decision and put his show at stake.”

