Shubhangi Atre talks about her ‘PandemicMom’; says her house help Sheila took care of them like a mother would

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre has been entertaining everyone with her acting skills. She is one of the most popular actresses. Shubhangi recently went through a difficult time.

The actress along with husband and daughter tested positive recently. She talks about how her house help Sheila turned into her ‘PandemicMom’. She said, “No one can take the place of a mother but in this pandemic, my house help Sheila, took charge of the house when my entire family tested positive. For the last five years, Sheila has been like a family member to us and during the pandemic, she cared for us like a mom would.”

She added, “After testing positive, my husband, daughter and I were quarantining in separate rooms. During those 14 days, Sheila cooked for us in her own house and delivered fresh food to us. I don’t know how we would have managed without her. She went out of her way to help us. She even prepared immunity-boosting bars of jaggery and peanuts for us. In fact, ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, whenever she came home for work, Sheila would first prepare a kadha for all of us. She has always looked after my daughter as her own. When I would go for shoots, Sheila would make sure that my daughter was happy and content. She truly has been our #PandemicMom.”

