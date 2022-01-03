SIBLING GOALS: Kaishu aka Kairav and Akshu continue the musical legacy of Naira and Akshara in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Mahima is the REAL HERO of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Talking about the show, Akshara aka Hina Khan and Naira aka Shivangi Joshi had the artsy side to their personality where Akshara was inclined towards singing and Naira towards dance. Now, with the new generation of Goenkas Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Kairav aka Mayank Arora take the legacy ahead. Akshu is a singer just like her granny wherein Kairav is into paintings.

Now, Pranali took to her insta and shared Kaishu aka Kairav and Akshu keeping up with the musical legacy of their families. You would stay mesmerized with their soulful voice for sure.

Check out the video:

11

Currently, in the show, we exclusively updated that the duo's love story has been eye candy for the viewers, just as we even the fans are waiting for AbhiRa to unite for once. Well, fans often catch a glimpse of their love in their dreamy dances, now, tellychakkar exclusively learnt that amid the engagement Abhi and Akshu will have yet another dreamy dance sequence but this time it wouldn't be romantic instead it would be a painful one. The duo shall emote separation with their dance.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! It took 14 years from Bidaai to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to work with Rajan Shahi Ji again reveals Mahima aka Pragati Mehra

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.