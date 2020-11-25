Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the most loved and popular shows on TV. The makers are all set to treat viewers to a special sequence between Yasmine (Ashi Singh) and Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam).

As we know, Yasmine is committed to reveal Mucchad aka Zafar’s identity, Aladdin wants to exploit him to get his Ammi and Baghdad’s memory back and believes Yasmine is becoming a hindrance to his plan.

The two are headed towards a cave through a dense jungle. But Yasmine falls into a lake and struggles for her life. Keeping his differences aside, Aladdin jumps into the water to save Yasmine.

The beautiful underwater romantic sequence will surely prove to be a visual delight for fans.

Siddharth said, “These episodes are very exciting both to shoot and to see as an audience too. While Aladdin now knows Zafar’s truth and has started getting his memory back, he plans to exploit him to get the memory of the entire Baghdad back. However, unaware of this, Yasmine has her own plan and is proving to be an obstacle in Aladdin’s plans. The upcoming underwater sequence between Aladdin and Yasmine is magical and will surely impress all the YasDin fans.”

Ashi added, “Yasmine is unaware of Aladdin’s plans and is set on her own mission of exposing Mucchad. This time, however, she lands into trouble as she falls into a lake. This leads to a beautiful moment between Aladdin and Yasmine, underwater. It was so much fun to shoot this sequence as it required us to be on harness.”

Credits: TOI