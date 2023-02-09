Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, Honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn!

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise had left everyone in a state of shock! The actor, who was loved by his army of fans,
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 14:16
Siddharth

MUMBAI:  The industry is filled with so many great personalities and artists, but there are a few who leave a mark so impactful that when they are gone, the void can never be filled.

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise had left everyone in a state of shock! The actor, who was loved by his army of fans, left the world on September 2, 2021, and forever left a void in the entertainment industry. 

His fans and family are still reeling from the shock of losing such a generous soul. He not only won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy a few years back but also many hearts.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Asim Riaz remembers the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, says, “Nobody can take my…”

Now, on the second death anniversary, as fans and friends, mourn the passing of the TV superstar, fans of the actor have decided to honor his memory by reminding everyone of the fact that even though the actor might not be here with us, his memories and his legacy will live on forever.

Fans took to Twitter to share their grief and even their fondest memories of the Late Siddharth Shukla, check out some of the sweetest reactions here:


Friends, family, and fans of the beloved actor do miss him every day, and wish the best for his dear mother and everyone close to him. 

Recently, Vidyut Jamwal, who was a dear friend of Siddharth was spotted with Siddharth’s mother at a spiritual event and there was a prayer meeting that Shehnaaz Gill posted about as well,

It is very clear, that there was no one like him and probably never will be.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Must Read! From being a best friend to a great mentor, here’s now the Bigg Boss 13 winner won hearts


 

Siddharth Shukla SidNaaz Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 16 Colors Salman Khan Siddharth Shukla Death anniversary Siddharth Shukla Death 2021 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 14:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached to play the lead post the leap in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, Honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn!
MUMBAI:  The industry is filled with so many great personalities and artists, but there are a few who leave a mark so...
What! Adil Khan Durrani files a fresh defamation case on ex-wife Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. Controversies never leave her and...
Anupamaa : OMG! Vanraj forgives Kavya accepts her and the child; Baa is left shocked
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan be like after the leap! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Shocking! Harleen Sethi is getting trolled in this new video, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Actress Harleen Sethi has been winning the hearts of millions with her amazing acting contribution, the actress...
Recent Stories
Amyra Dastur
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached to play the lead post the leap in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan?
Adil Khan Durrani
What! Adil Khan Durrani files a fresh defamation case on ex-wife Rakhi Sawant
Dil Diyaan Gallan
Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan be like after the leap! Read to Find Out!
Nagmani
Exclusive! Nagmani fame child actor Hansika Jangid to be a part of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Adrija Roy
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy reveals there is no connection between second and third season of Imlie, shares about her character, says, ''My role is very different from what it is seen in the promo, viewers will understand in the first episode''
Amit Behl
EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl describes working with Rajan Shahi and his production house as ''OUTSTANDING', reveals how he revived his beautiful memories as he reunites with former co-stars and on working with newbies