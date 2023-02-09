Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, Honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn!

MUMBAI: The industry is filled with so many great personalities and artists, but there are a few who leave a mark so impactful that when they are gone, the void can never be filled.

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise had left everyone in a state of shock! The actor, who was loved by his army of fans, left the world on September 2, 2021, and forever left a void in the entertainment industry.

His fans and family are still reeling from the shock of losing such a generous soul. He not only won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy a few years back but also many hearts.

Now, on the second death anniversary, as fans and friends, mourn the passing of the TV superstar, fans of the actor have decided to honor his memory by reminding everyone of the fact that even though the actor might not be here with us, his memories and his legacy will live on forever.

Fans took to Twitter to share their grief and even their fondest memories of the Late Siddharth Shukla, check out some of the sweetest reactions here:

G O A T Of @BiggBoss Will Always Be Our Hero, Our Bhai One & Only @sidharth_shukla Bhai. No One Was Like Him In @BiggBoss Before Sidharth Bhai & No One Will Be Like Him Ever. He Was In Real Sense "ONE MAN ARMY". #SidharthShukIaLivesOn #SidharthShuklaForever #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/qOfthxqbRC — Ƥᴀɴɪᴄ SidHeart (@Abhijee74273941) September 2, 2023

I miss you in ways that not even words can understand, How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake...



Your absence leaves a hole in our hearts.



Miss you Sid Bhai #SidharthShukla #SidharthShukIaLivesOn # @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/9JfxAnv6LF — ᶰ (@NikhilSSMania) September 2, 2023

It's Been 2 Years Since You Went And Yeah, Life's Going Good, All Fine, But Still My Heart Misses You Coz It's That Void Space There Which Is Empty Since You've Gone



But I Know You're In Much Better Place, Resting In Peace #SidharthShukIaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/Hw0naiNDpN — Crazy zoe (@ZoeWithCrazines) September 2, 2023

It's been freaking 2 years since the Legend, the BB G.O.A.T #SidharthShukla left this mortal world ."He might have left physically but will live forever in our hearts" #SidharthShukIaLivesOn #SidharthShuklaLives #Sidhearts #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UiSr2UAAih — Bigg Boss News (@biggbossnewsss) September 2, 2023

This Smile make my everyday

And I proudly said Am the fan of @sidharth_shukla

Legend will never die I always remember you Sid please came back we will miss you Alot #SidharthShukla #SidharthShukIaLivesOn #SidharthShuklaForever #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/835i020ZPP — Kayu NoOrie (@kainat_yaseen00) September 2, 2023



Friends, family, and fans of the beloved actor do miss him every day, and wish the best for his dear mother and everyone close to him.

Recently, Vidyut Jamwal, who was a dear friend of Siddharth was spotted with Siddharth’s mother at a spiritual event and there was a prayer meeting that Shehnaaz Gill posted about as well,

It is very clear, that there was no one like him and probably never will be.

