Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill are 1, 2, and 3 for Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day

Sidharth Shukla continues on his winning spree with most Yes Showts for Day 46 of Bigg Boss. Showters are showering him with yeses!

In last night’s episode, Sid brought out his fun side and kept the audience enthralled all through the show. It was refreshing to see him flirtatious and jovial. Sidharth and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s banter was hilarious. Sid knows how to play his cards right to stay in the limelight.

ASIM - #2 AS ANGRY YOUNG MAN

For Day 46 Asim Riaz has maintained his spot for most Yes Showts at #2.

Asim is playing his game confidently. He is no longer the ‘chocolate boy’ of the House. He was paired with Sid in yesterday’s House task. Even though they’re no longer on good terms, Asim put his best foot forward and he and Sidharth won the challenge together.

SHEHNAAZ AT HER BEST, GETS THE THIRD MOST YES SHOWTS

Joining in last night’s fun and frolic in the House, Shehnaaz stole the show with her humor. She took a light approach, pulling everyone’s leg whenever possible. For that she got the #3 spot.

Vishal, who was #3 for Day 45, dropped to #4.

MAHIRA’S TOUCH LUCK

In last night’s episode, Mahira Sharma had a big showdown with Paras. Housemates felt that Mahira was interfering and confrontational. They voted her and Paras as prison companions. Mahira was extremely unhappy about this decision and kept fighting her Housemates.

While in prison, she couldn’t shut up about Hindustani Bhau’s comments about her lips. Showters Showted their disapproval. Mahira has once again gotten the most No Showts.

Khesari Lal Yadav maintained his position for second most No Showts. Showters probably feel he is not playing the game like his Housemates. His lack of popularity on the show is an issue for him; he is one of the Contestants nominated for eviction this week. Let’s see what happens.

ARHAAN KHAN, RUMORED FOR EVICTION, GETS LOTS OF NOS

Rumors are rife that Arhaan, who has been nominated for eviction, might be the one to go out. During last night’s task, Arhaan and Vishal were reprimanded by the Boss for causing the task to be canceled. Showters probably feel Arhaan is not upping his game. He has the third most No Showts for Day 46, an increase for him from Day 45.

Who will be evicted today? Will Salman call out Asim for fighting with Sidharth? If this happens, might Asim overthrow Sidharth to take over as Contestant of Day? Can’t wait to find out!