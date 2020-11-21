Sidharth Shukla enthusiastically sings Shehnaaz Gill's Kurta Pajama song

MUMBAI: Any news related to Bigg Boss 13's contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill goes viral instantly. The craze around Sid and Shehnaaz among fans refuses to die. We recently saw a video of Sidharth enthusiastically singing Shehnaaz's Kurta Pajama song.

The video is going viral on social media and is the best thing you will see on the internet today.

Have a look.

The duo recently jetted off to Chandigarh for a project. They witnessed a fan frenzy at their hotel lobby when their fans and paparazzi flocked the place just to get a glimpse of them.

Credits: SpotboyE