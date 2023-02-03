From Sidharth Shukla to Raju Shrivastav; These former Bigg Boss contestants are no longer with us

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about reality shows on TV and it has recently concluded its 16th season, which happened to be another successful season.

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows of Telly town and has a massive fan base. The celebrities who enter the house give out a huge amount of content and while they are in the house, they often build bonds for life or see a stark change in the existing ones.

The celebs in the house often have found love and friendship and some long lasting bonds. However, there have been cases where these Bigg Boss contestants are no longer part of our lives and left for their heavenly Abode.

1. Raju Srivastav:

Raju Srivastav was an ace comedian and a legend who had also been part of many Bollywood movies like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He reportedly died of a cardiac arrest last year. He was part of the season 3 of Bigg Boss.

2. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved TV personalities and his death shook the country. He became the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

3. Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha had participated in Bigg Boss season 7 and was one of the youngest contestants on the show. Reports suggest she died by suicide at the age of 24 in 2016.

4. Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat was a politician and remained a contestant of Bigg Boss 14. She died of a heart attack at the age of 42 last year.

5. Swami Om

Swami Om was part of Bigg Boss season 10 and made derogatory remarks on women and was reportedly thrown out of the house after he threw urine on co-contestants Bani J and Rohan during a task. He was critically ill for a while and died in 2021.

6. Jade Goody:

Jade Goody was part of Bigg Boss’s season 2. She died of Cervical cancer in 2009.

