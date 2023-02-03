From Sidharth Shukla to Raju Shrivastav; These former Bigg Boss contestants are no longer with us

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows of Telly town and has a massive fan base. The celebrities who enter the house give out a huge amount of content and while they are in the house, they often build bonds for life or see a stark change in the existing ones.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 15:39
From Sidharth Shukla to Raju Shrivastav; These former Bigg Boss contestants are no longer with us

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about reality shows on TV and it has recently concluded its 16th season, which happened to be another successful season.

Also read: From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows of Telly town and has a massive fan base. The celebrities who enter the house give out a huge amount of content and while they are in the house, they often build bonds for life or see a stark change in the existing ones.

The celebs in the house often have found love and friendship and some long lasting bonds. However, there have been cases where these Bigg Boss contestants are no longer part of our lives and left for their heavenly Abode.

Check out:-

1. Raju Srivastav:

Raju Srivastav was an ace comedian and a legend who had also been part of many Bollywood movies like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He reportedly died of a cardiac arrest last year. He was part of the season 3 of Bigg Boss.

2. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most loved TV personalities and his death shook the country. He became the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

3. Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha had participated in Bigg Boss season 7 and was one of the youngest contestants on the show. Reports suggest she died by suicide at the age of 24 in 2016.

4. Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat was a politician and remained a contestant of Bigg Boss 14. She died of a heart attack at the age of 42 last year.

5. Swami Om

Swami Om was part of Bigg Boss season 10 and made derogatory remarks on women  and was reportedly thrown out of the house after he threw urine on co-contestants Bani J and Rohan during a task. He was critically ill for a while and died in 2021.

6. Jade Goody:

Jade Goody was part of Bigg Boss’s season 2. She died of Cervical cancer in 2009.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bigg Boss Colors tv Salman Khan TV news TellyChakkar Jade Goody deaths of Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla Raju Shrivastav Pratyusha Banerjee Swami Om Sonali Phogat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 15:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Shalin Bhanot’s ex wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry Nikhil Patel on 18th March
MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur who has been through a turbulent marriage with former Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, has...
Exclusive! Aashram 3 actor Ayush Jangid roped in for Pop Kaun
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Disha Patani wishes her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday
MUMBAI :Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have worked together in the movie Baaghi 2. But, before that they did a music...
From Sidharth Shukla to Raju Shrivastav; These former Bigg Boss contestants are no longer with us
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about...
Sexy! OTT actress Simran Natekar is too hot to handle
MUMBAI :Actress Simran Natekar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we...
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani wishes her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shalin Bhanot’s ex wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry Nikhil Patel on 18th March
Shalin Bhanot’s ex wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry Nikhil Patel on 18th March
Aayush Shrivastav
Yeh Hain Mohabbatein famed Aayush Shrivastav all set to make his comeback after 5 years
Manasvi
Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan to join cast of Kundali Bhagya post leap?
‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside
‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside
popular Indian musician
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan overtakes A.R Rahman, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar to become the most popular Indian musician
This Bigg Boss 16 contestant
Abdu Rozik expresses his love for This Bigg Boss 16 contestant, check out what he has to say