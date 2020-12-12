Sidharth Shukla turns 40, rings in his special day with Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla fans are super excited, as today is his birthday. Since morning, wishes have been pouring in for the actor from his fans and friends. At midnight, Sidharth rang in his 40th birthday with Shehnaaz Gill and others. Shehnaaz took to her Insta stories and shared videos from the birthday bash.

For Shukla’s midnight birthday celebration, Shehnaz looked gorgeous in a stunning maroon maxi dress, while birthday boy Sid opted for a black sweatshirt paired with light grey denims. The first story sees Sid cutting his birthday cakes. The second story sees Sid enjoying himself as everyone sings ‘Happy Birthday’ for him. Last but not the least, Sana posted a boomerang video of herself.

The actress also posted a video with Sid from last night's celebration.

Have a look.

After ringing in his birthday, Sidharth took to social media and tweeted, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_# VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one).”

