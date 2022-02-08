Sigh of Relief! Jodhpur High Court grants relief to Karan Johar, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in THIS case

Karan Johar who is currently hosting Koffee With Karan will soon make his directorial comeback with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

karan-rahul-hardik

MUMBAI: Three years after a case was registered against India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for their controversial comments against women, the Jodhpur High Court has granted them relief.

According to the latest reports, the High Court has disposed of the case lodged by DR Meghwal against the three, after they were found 'innocent'.

In 2018, during the sixth season of Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Pandya and Rahul hit the hot seat, where they got chatty about their sex lives and flings. On the show, Pandya spoke about hooking up with multiple women and also revealed how he has been open with his parents about the same. The backlash prompted the BCCI to consider whether players should even be allowed to appear on shows which have got nothing to do with cricket.

The controversy that spiraled after the episode aired, prompted the BCCI to drop the duo from the first one-day international (ODI) against Australia.

Pandya, whose remarks were heavily criticised, apologised in a statement that read, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way."

Credit: ETimes

