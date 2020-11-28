Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's Tilak ceremony marks the commencement of their pre-wedding celebrations, Read on

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 12's host Aditya Narayan and his lady love Shweta Agarwal's wedding celebrations have begun.

The actor recently had his tilak ceremony in the presence of close family members and relatives. Videos from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media where the couple can be seen sitting on the stage with Aditya's parents Udit and Deepa Narayan.

Both Aditya and Shweta looked like they were made for each other. While Aditya wore a blue Kurta and pyjama, Shweta looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga. In another video, Aditya is seen surrounded by his relatives and everyone can be seen dancing at the function.

The couple will be tying the knot on December 1st in a temple with just 50 members. Aditya and Shweta are keeping the wedding a low-key affair because of the COVID-19 guidelines in Maharashtra as per which more than 50 guests are not allowed at a wedding.

The actor had also mentioned in his recent post that he is taking a break from social media for the arrangements of the wedding.

For the uninitiated, Shweta is Aditya's co-star from his debut Hindi film Shaapit, wherein he played the hero.

Earlier, Aditya had revealed how he met Shweta and fell in love by saying, "I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December.".

