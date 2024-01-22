So Cute: Rupali Ganguly shares an adorable video of her son dressed as Ram Lalla as the nation celebrates Lord Ram’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya!

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry. She definitely needs no introduction.

While she was renowned as Monisha in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, she has won over the hearts of the audience with her performance as Anupamaa from the show with the same title. Fans of the show cannot have enough of the show or for a matter of fact, are smitten with her ideologies. She is an inspiration to many who seek independent life and choose not to be dependent on their better halves.

Rupali is a family oriented and religious person in real life too.

As we are well aware that today is the auspicious day where Lord Ram’s consecration ceremony is in process and there are tons of actors who have visited Ayodhya to witness the ‘pran pratishtha’, Rupali shared a video where her son Rudransh, is seen dressed as Shree Ram and is attending a ceremony celebrating Ram yug.

The video is heart touching as Rupali cuddles her little one with lots of love and mouths ‘Jay Shree Ram’.

Many other Bollywood and television celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate the day in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for today (January 22).

