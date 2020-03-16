SOBO DIARIES! Mohsin Khan does the most TOURISTY THING while exploring the city; check it out

His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favourite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si. He is a total fashionista who enjoys experimenting with various outfits. After his stint on television with Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been doing numerous music videos. 
 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 15:11
SOBO DIARIES! Mohsin Khan does the most TOURISTY THING while exploring the city; check it out

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update about Tv's favourite Mohsin Khan 

Also read: Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Mohsin Khan is one of the most charming actors on television. He was recently filming an intriguing project with actress Aneri Vajani. The young man is a world traveller who enjoys discovering new cities and cultures. The actor was most recently seen in the music video 'Teri Ada,' in which he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins, which aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame for his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favourite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si. He is a total fashionista who enjoys experimenting with various outfits. After his stint on television with Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been doing numerous music videos. 

Well, now we got our hands on Mohsin Khan's South Bombay Diaries where he is exploring the city as the perfect tourist: 

Also read: Wow! Here’s a sneak peek of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka’s luxurious paradise

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Love By Chance Kartik Goenka Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiMeri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si TellyChakkar
Like
5
Love
7
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 15:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Not all the Saas-Bahus are so cordial as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara-Manjari, here’s the proof | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
What! Check out the shocking reason why the shows of Shamshera are getting cancel in different regions
MUMBAI: Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in a leading role was no doubt one of the...
Latest Update! After Special 26, Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Vikram Vedha director for Secrets of the Kohinoor
Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Manoj Bajpayee are reuniting for a new docuseries ‘Secrets Of The Kohinoor’, the...
AMAZING! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Parvati Sehgal reveals what DISLIKES about her character Manini, says, "The meaner she is, the better the role"
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show stars Pravisht Mishra and...
Exclusive! Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop fame actress Sumati Singh bags Shemaroo’s next?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Iqbal Khan is back in action with his much-awaited show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho where he is...
Recent Stories
What! Check out the shocking reason why the shows of Shamshera are getting cancel in different regions
What! Check out the shocking reason why the shows of Shamshera are getting cancel in different regions
Latest Video