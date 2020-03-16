SOBO DIARIES! Mohsin Khan does the most TOURISTY THING while exploring the city; check it out

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update about Tv's favourite Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is one of the most charming actors on television. He was recently filming an intriguing project with actress Aneri Vajani. The young man is a world traveller who enjoys discovering new cities and cultures. The actor was most recently seen in the music video 'Teri Ada,' in which he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins, which aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame for his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favourite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si. He is a total fashionista who enjoys experimenting with various outfits. After his stint on television with Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been doing numerous music videos.

Well, now we got our hands on Mohsin Khan's South Bombay Diaries where he is exploring the city as the perfect tourist:

