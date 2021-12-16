Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey has a special message for viewers in the upcoming episode!

MUMBAI: A perfect combination of comedy and drama with simple storylines that the common man can relate to, Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is winning hearts across generations. The upcoming episode brings yet another relevant storyline surrounding Sakhi (Chinmayee Salve) and two immensely talented dancers Aabha (Raksha Thakur) and Kartik (Vinod Thakur), in a dance competition.

Sakhi and Vivaan (Namit Shah) are elated to be performing at a prestigious Dance competition and representing their hometown Mumbai. However, their celebration ends quickly when their dance teacher informs them that they have been replaced by Aabha and Kartik. Sakhi feels disheartened by the whole incident and thinks that they were wronged by their teacher. However, to their surprise, the couple gives a dhamakedar performance and wins the dance-off leaving, which leaves Sakhi happy and proud. They thank Sakhi for competing with them and letting people see that disability does not define them and they deserve a chance because of their talent alone, a true example of fairplay!