Sony TV RE-RUNS Maharana Pratap

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly coronavirus has made the world come to a standstill. The entertainment industry too, has suffered immensely and the shoots of all the current shows have been stopped. This, however, has paved the way for many popular shows re-running on various channels.

Cult shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Khichdi, Sarabai vs Sarabhai, Qubool Hai, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Saubhagyavati Bhav among others are currently re-running on Television and has made the audience glued watching the same.

Now, the latest update is that Sony TV is bringing back its popular show Maharana Pratap which had actors like Faisal Khan, Roshni Walia, Jannat Zubair, Ssharad Malhotra and Rachna Parulekar amongst others.

Sharad took to Instagram and announced the same. He wrote: #harharmahadev Maharana Pratap is back on your screens from tonight @ 8.30pm only on Sony TV.

Have a look at his post:

The show was about a great warrior who fought for the pride of India.

Faisal Khan played the young Maharana Pratap while Sharad played the grownup character. Roshni Wali and Rachna Parulekar played their love interests respectively.

Are you excited to watch the show again? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.