Star Plus to bring forth a new show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’

MUMBAI: After wooing the audiences with recent hit launches, Star Plus along with ace production house Full House Media is all set to bring forth a new fiction show titled ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’. The upcoming show focuses on the narrative of two deprived souls who by fate turn each other’s strengths. Set up in Gujarat, the show features Vijayendra Kumeria (as Darsh) & Richa Rathore (as Nandini) in lead roles. While Vijayendra is known to have won many hearts by playing versatile roles in his past projects, Richa will be seen essaying a lead role for the very first time.



Elated on the launch of his new show, popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria says “I am glad and lucky to have made a comeback on television with this new show amidst tough times. The storyline is one of a kind since it strives to send out a strong and inspiring message. My character Darsh happens to be one of the toughest characters that I have essayed so far in my acting career which challenges me to the best of my ability. We started shooting last month, in January and have been following all SOP’s. Overall, it has been a wholesome learning experience and I am truly excited for its launch, hoping to capture the audience’s attention once again as I embark on this new journey.”

Overjoyed on the launch of her new show, talented actress Richa Rathore says “As I embark on a new phase of my acting career, I couldn’t have asked for a better break as a lead actress. The storyline is truly touching, motivating and inspiring. It is indeed a dream come true as this is something that I always wanted to do and be a part of. My character portrayal in the show is very strong and it has been an amazing experience portraying such a powerful character for the very first time. Here’s hoping the audience will relate to the show’s and welcome me as I embark on a new journey on the small screen.”



Gear up as ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ is all set to enthrall viewers soon on Star Plus. The show will also feature popular, veteran actors like Narayani Shastri, Abhishek Verma, Pankit Thakkar, Miloni Kapadi, Saurabh Agarwal, Purvi Vyas, Revati Lele and Saee Barva in pivotal roles.



Star Plus to enthrall viewers with the premiere of ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ in the coming days!

