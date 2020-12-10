Star Plus reveals the date, timings and related details prior to the launching of their upcoming show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: Star Plus along with ace producers Deeya and Tony Singh is gearing up to bring to it's viewers a new fiction show titled Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani.

The show, which is being produced by Tony & Deeya Singh - Dj’s 'A Creative Unit', stars Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

The upcoming show focuses the narrative on an ordinary girl who faces various challenges in the dominant patriarchal and chauvinistic society.

And now, we hear that the show will go on air from 21st December, which is a Monday, at 7.30 pm (19.30 IST). In the UK, it will air at 18:30 IST.

It is reportedly a remake of Bengali show Mohor and centres around the male protagonist’s sexist and misogynist views.

While Karanvir is all set to make a television comeback with this show, Debattama will be seen essaying a lead role for the second time in her acting career.

The show also features popular actors like Sooraj Thapar, Pankaj Kalra, Pyumori Ghosh, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, Harsh Vashisht and Reema Worah in pivotal roles.

Credit: 'Biz Asia' and 'India Forums'