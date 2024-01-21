Stunning! Nikki Sharma showcases her makeup skills for an upcoming track in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’?

MUMBAI: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti on Zee TV Since its premiere, a modern rendition of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic has generated a lot of discussion among viewers as it explores the transformational effects of love.

The captivating story, which is produced by Studio LSD Productions and stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti, has captured and maintained viewers' interest on screen. Fans were able to participate in Shiv Shakti's wedding preparations in certain recent episodes. However, Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) is eager to end this marriage.

Despite the intense drama that will unfold throughout the show's wedding sequence, Nikki Sharma's beautiful bridal appearance has captured everyone's attention. Nikki surprised everyone on set by doing her own makeup for the sequence because she was so excited for her bridal appearance. Everyone has been praising her for her excellent makeup skills. This bridal suite oozes elegance, with a 20 kg heavy complex golden work wine color lehenga paired with a bright golden Kundan set. Chooda in hands received a ton of compliments for Nikki.

Nikki Sharma stated, "Dressing up as a bride for a show is not a new experience for me, but doing my own makeup for this look has been very refreshing. Everyone on the set was really amazed by the transition and my makeup skills; I got a lot of appreciation from my co-actors as well as my on-set makeup artist. The entire look after wearing the lehenga, jewellery, doing up my hair, and makeup made me feel like a real bride. I can't wait for my fans and viewers to watch the upcoming track."

Nikki looks lovely in her wedding attire, but it will be interesting to see what happens when Shakti learns that Shiv is actually a widower and a father of a child. Will she marry him, or will she call off the marriage?

