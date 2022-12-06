STUNT ALERT! Sriti Jha has already begun to prep up for her next stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; check out

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya. Recently, Srti Jha's role in the show ended and she marked her exit from the show.

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television. The actress has been quite active on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Soon, the actress would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears. As we did report that all the contestants have reached South Africa and have begun the shoot of the serial.

Well, now we have come across a video where Sriti Jha is taking a step ahead by practicing a new balancing act, she is indeed one of the most promising contestants of this season. Check out the video:

In the promo, Sriti Jha is seen doing all the stunts so well, in one of the videos we can see how she is carrying the crocodile from one place to another and during that time she also kissed the crocodile. She was also seen doing a water stunt and a helicopter stunt and seems like she nailed all the stunts and is getting praises from Rohit Shetty. Well, it seems like Sriti Jha is going to be one of the strongest contestants of the show.

What do you think about Sriti's killer skills, will she be one of the fearless contestants of the show and break records?

