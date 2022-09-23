Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: BIG Update! Delhi’s EOW interrogates Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli reached Delhi for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing after her name cropped up in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200-crore extortion case.

After making an appearance in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki became a household name.

According to a report in a media portal, they have obtained statements by the Enforcement Directorate that mentions Nikki has received gifts from the conman Sukesh. Nikki was given around Rs 3.5 lakh cash in installments and a Gucci bag.

Reportedly, Nikki had met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. Pinky introduced Mukesh to Nikki as a South Indian producer.

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli has done a couple of films down South before foraying into Hindi television.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. Another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was questioned last week by the EOW.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh''s wife Aditi Singh.

