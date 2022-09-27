Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Latest Update! Delhi Police’s EOW take Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh into the Tihar jail for THIS reason, details inside

Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh who have been interrogated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police in connection with 200-crore extortion case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar have been taken inside the Tihar jail

MUMBAI: The team of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar's central jail number one on Saturday to "recreate" their meetings with the conman as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said.

Nikki Tamboli and actress Sofia Singh have been taken inside Delhi Tihar Jail to recreate their meeting with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav was quoted saying, "We are doing a thorough investigation in the case and that's why we have recreated the scene of meeting the actresses with Chandrashekhar. That has given us a clear understanding of how this fraud was carried out. This will help us in prosecution." 

The investigation has also revealed that Chandrashekar had a proper office inside the prison with television, sofa, carpet and other amenities. It appeared like his office and not jail, another police officer said.

Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. The EOW has so far questioned Bollywood actors - Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi along with former TV anchor Pinky Irani and stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, officials said.

