Sunil Grover Birthday: Hilarious! Times the actor-comedian left his fans rolling in laughter with his Instagram posts

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is one of the most popular personalities in showbiz. The talented comedian cum actor has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He is popularly known as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi. He has been part of many Bollywood films as well.

The actor’s comic timing has been impeccable where he has left many celebs in splits with his jokes and humor in The Kapil Sharma Show previously. As the actor-comedian turns 46 today, here’s taking a look at his funny antics on Instagram that brought ample laughter to his fans.

Sunil selling umbrellas

Sunil put up a picture of himself selling colorful umbrellas in the heavy rain. He captioned the post, “itni baarish, mera apna chhata bhi bik gaya”

Sunil roasting corn

The comedian is seen trying to roast corn in the video while the lady who owns the set up looks on and smiles. He captioned the post, “Looking for next mission !”

Sunil selling Onions and Potatoes

He captioned the post, “Hamari Ataria !”

Sunil speaking about his daily routine

Sunil tells a friend what all he did since waking up in the morning and the conversation will leave you in splits. He captioned the post, “Kya kiya aaj? ?? Music on the talk by @sumitsethiofficial”

Sunil’s Cannes Look

Sunil Turkish-German actress Meryem Uzerli's outfit from the Cannes film festival and morphed the face of his popular and most loved character, Gutthi from Comedy Night With Kapil and captioned it, “French Riviera.”

Talking about his success, Sunil, who was last seen in the web series United Kacche said, “Realise hi nhi hua. I think there was never a sense of achievement as it was all very organic. It’s almost seeing your child every day and not realising how big they have become.”

