Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda wins Indian Idol 11

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol found the winner of its 11th edition Sunny Hindustani as the Grand Finale culminated amidst much fanfare and aplomb. A show that enjoys an iconic status and is synonymous with exceptional singing talent didn’t disappoint the audiences with the Top 5 finalists – Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan – battling it out in a musical extravaganza ensuring they made it tough for the audience to choose one winner amongst them!

The finale was nothing short of a visual spectacle with judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya setting the stage on fire with scintillating performances to Bollywood chartbusters. The finale saw celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Anup Soni, Tony and Sonu Kakkar. And that’s not all! While Krushna Abhishek from The Kapil Sharma Show added fun and entertainment to the celebration, the Host couple Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa got the contestants of India’s Best Dancer to give a sneak-peek into their upcoming show.

The winner of Indian Idol Season 11 Sunny Hindustani was awarded with a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television, brand-new car Tata Altroz and one Song contract with T-Series in their next movie. The first runners-up Rohit who put up a tough competition was awarded a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh each. The second runners up Ankona took home a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs. Third and fourth runner up, Ridham and Adriz took home Rs. 3 lakhs from Sony entertainment television Over and above, all the participants were handed over various gift hampers.

Ecstatic and overwhelmed with his win, Sunny Hindustani said, “I had not thought of getting through the first round also, leave alone winning the competition. I have come a long way and can’t believe that the journey has just started. From getting the opportunity to sing on such a big platform to winning the show is like all my dreams. I will always be thankful to the judges for mentoring and guiding me and to Sony Entertainment Television for giving me a platform to perform in front of legends of the music industry and an opportunity to meet so many stars. I can’t believe that the whole of India heard my voice voted for me wholeheartedly to make me Desh ki Awaaz.”