Super Cute! Aditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar reveal the name of their baby boy; show his face in THIS beautiful video

MUMBAI :Last month, actors Aditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar were blessed with a baby boy. They had shared this good news with their fans with a beautiful picture but had hidden their son’s face with a heart emoji.

After that, they have been sharing multiple pictures and videos on social media but didn’t reveal their baby’s face. Finally, today, the couple took to Instagram to share a beautiful video in which they have not just revealed the face of the baby, but also informed their fans that they have named their son Krishay.

In the video, we can see that there are different balloons in their house with different names starting from the letter K. So, there are balloons with names like Kiaan, Kahaan, Kabir, Krishan, and others.

Aditya and Tanvi keep bursting the balloons in the video and finally, keep the balloon with the name Krishay on it. In the end, they revealed the face of the baby and Krishay is super cute. The end will surely melt your heart.

Aditya captioned the video as “Happiness found us with YOU- KRISHAY KAPADIA #everythingbeginsfromhere.” Check out the video below…

Well, their comments section is full of congratulatory messages and everyone is blessing Krishay.

TellyChakkar also wishes the couple congratulations on their new journey as parents.

