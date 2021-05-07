Super Dancer Chapter 4: This is why Malaika Arora always wanted a girl too

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has carved a niche for herself in the glamour world. She is not only known for her killer dance moves but also mesmerizing style statements.

The diva is 47 and a mother of an 18-year-old son Arhaan Khan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The gorgeous lady looks so young that she can give any young actress a run for her money. She is one of the most gorgeous, sexy and charming ladies of Bollywood. Well, wouldn't it have been amazing to see a mini-me version of Malaika? The lady wished for it too. On Super Dancer Chapter 4, Malaika revealed that she wished to have a daughter for a long time.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to judge Super Dancer 4 this weekend

Malaika recently appeared as a special guest on the dance reality show and as she was totally blown away by the performance of a young contestant, the lady made this revelation. Praising the cute and talented contestant, she said, "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!"

Talking about Malaika and son Arhaan, she recently revealed on a food show that she took up cooking because of him. She said, "He once came back from school and he told me, 'mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don't know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Malaika Arora openly spoke about her divorce

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE