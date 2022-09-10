Super! Here’s a sneak peek into Tina Datta’s Beautiful Home, Here You Go

MUMBAI : Also read: OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?

Tina Datta has managed to become a household name with her talents and has ruled the small screen over the years with her performance. Her character Iccha from Uttaran garnered her the most fame.

The actress often keeps her fans updated with her life on social media and she lives in Mumbai, in an expensive abode, beautifully adorned to the actress’s liking and often shares a glimpse of her house too.

The living room consists of all things beautiful and appears to be following an elegant Black and White theme, has a grey couch and a comfy mustard-yellow chair.

The other side of the living room has some beautifully decorated frames, a small constructed platform from the ceiling where it seems she puts up her awards and accolades.

Another part of the house is that of this beautiful wall, which could have been left plain white, but the actress managed to do something gorgeous with it by putting a storage cabinet, elegant white in front of it, a classic chair, a potted plant and the wall printed in a nature-theme.

The actress’s bedroom looks lavish and consists of a gigantic bed, an antique clock just above the head-rest with some beautiful lamps attached to its side, diagonally.

The actress also has shared some pictures and reels wherein we can see the dining area, balcony. She can be seen flaunting a new outfit or doing yoga as part of fitness but all in all the home of the actress is something that you can’t not have a second look at!

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Emotional! Tina Dutta reveals how she lost out on many assignments at the start of her career because she couldn’t afford to travel to Mumbai from Kolkata

Credits: Pinkvilla