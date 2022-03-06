Super Sexy! From Shehnaaz Gill to Erica Fernandes, check out the wet looks of these tv actress

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Television actresses are always looked up as submissive and meek due to their too 'sanskari' avatar on screen, However many actresses have broken the stereotype by giving bold performances on shows and flaunting their sexy avatar. Likewise, here are the tv actresses who have shocked their fans by flaunting their sexy wet looks on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has garnered a lot of popularity while she was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss-13. She worked for a significant period of time in the Punjabi industry before moving to the Hindi entertainment industry. Shehnaaz is often called a 'Punjabi Di Katrina' (Katrina from Punjab). The diva began her career doing a cameo in the Punjabi song Shiv Di Kitaab. She then went on to appear in a number of music videos, including Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama Vaada Hai, Shona Shona, and others. She has also appeared in films such as Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, and Honsla Rakh.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and stellar actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively. Erica's performances are immensely loved by the audience. Erica has also appeared in south Indian movies, Ninnindale and Galipatam. With Babloo Happy Hai, she also made her Bollywood debut.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has simply slayed her looks in Cannes. The diva is a fashion icon who has a significant following of fans. The actor rose to fame by playing lead roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Fans immensely loved her character, Akshara. Hina has been featured in many reality shows, like Box Cricket League 2, Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 14, etc. Moreover, she was also featured in films and web series like Lines, Unlock, Hacked.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is one of television's most well-known and brilliant actresses. Her style quotient has won hearts of the audience. The diva is all set to come in webseries Code M season 2, after giving stellar performance in season 1. She is known for shows like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh 2, Teri Meri Love Stories, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Karthika, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkusum, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, among others.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur the diva will soon be seen acting with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Tiku Weds Sheru, which will be her Bollywood debut. He made her acting debut as a teenager with Life OK's Meri Maa, in 2012, playing 'Jhilmil'. She showcased her outstanding performances in other TV series such as Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Savitri, The Weekly Rap, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, among others.

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is the most well-known and phenomenal actress in the television industry. The diva is all set to collaborate with Korean projects and her pics on social media are going viral. The actress was last seen in Hungama Play's Swaanng and fans loved her performance in the series. She has starred in a number of TV series and reality shows, including Baal Veer and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Anushka began her career as a child actor in the Zee TV series Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, which aired in 2009.

