Superb! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz gets strong support from THIS SPECIAL person

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz grabbed the attention of the audience with all his performances and tasks. While he had been one of the contestants who was continuously backed up by controversies and comparisons with his elder brother ex Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz, netizens have surely poured their love for him on social media.

Recently Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan was seen making a guest appearance on the show. She went inside the house to conduct a special task. She ranked the contestants from 1 to 15 as per their performances in the show.

It was seen that she compared Umar Riaz with brother Asim and asked him to buck up in the game. This made Umar’s fans come out in support of him based on the previous task performances and entertainment factor given by Umar in BB15.

This time Umar’s sister Mahvish was seen taking a firm stand for her brother and took to social media to clear that she doesn't feel that Umar is following Asim's path.

She tweeted, “I don’t think Umar is following Asim’s pattern.”

This was backed up by many Umar fans. Umar recently created history by becoming the first Bigg Boss contestant to reach 1 million tweets, trending #UmarRiazRulingHearts.

After Farah Khan left the show, one of the housemates discussed with Umar how she did not like the choreographer-turned-filmmaker's opinion about him. She stated that she didn't like it. Umar in his response said that he can't change himself for the show and obviously as they are brothers there will be a few similarities like aggression during the tasks.

