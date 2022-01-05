Superb! Kapil Sharma schooled a netizen who tried to troll Bharti Singh who was then arrested by the NCB

Kapil Sharma gave a befitting reply to a netizen for trolling Bharti Singh
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma has had a fair share of controversies in his career. The comedian enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is a huge name in the entertainment industry. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time Kapil gave a kick-a** reply to a troll who commented on Bharti Singh’s arrest by NCB in 2020 after the agency found her in possession of cannabis. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The troll targeted Bharti’s arrest by NCB and told Kapil that he was next on the radar. This for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the comedian who slammed him and gave a savage reply through a tweet and later reportedly deleted it.

The troll tweeted, “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb pkdi ni gayi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad, jb tk pakde nai ja…” The troll got Kapil Sharma’s attention and tried to school him for what he said and body-shamed him.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh was arrested along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for having cannabis (86.5 gms) in their possession. The agency raided their house in Andheri and the couple was later called by NCB for questioning.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma is also known for his controversial tweets and the comedian doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind on social media platforms without thinking about the consequences of the same.

Credit: koimoi

