Surbhi Chandna to Divya Agarwal; celebs who got married in 2024 until now

MUMBAI : The season of marriages has kickstarted and there are a number of television celebrities who have already got hitched. Today, we take you through the list of celebrities who have gotten hitched this year already and have given a fresh start to their lives by vowing to stay forever together!

Take a look:

(Also Read: Kanchi Singh: OTT has given actors a chance to do more work

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

As per reports, Divya and Apurva knew each other since 2015 and they dated for a brief period of time. Later, they drifted apart. On Divya’s birthday, December 5 the couple got engaged and they announced that they would be getting married soon. Divya married Apurva on the terrace of her house on February 20, 2024, with her family present.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre



On December 21, 2023, the couple married in Vadodara in front of their close friends and family. Shrenu and Akshay met while working on a production together, and they fell in love right away.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma



Surbhi is getting married in a traditional manner, complete with mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. The couple's wedding and reception came after an engagement and Sufi night. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, March 2.

Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde



Well known actor and businessman Siddharth Bodke who is known for his contribution to projects in the likes of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2. The actor recently shared the news that he has got engaged with Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde best known for her work in the TV show Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi.

(Also Read: Vikrant Massey, Barun Sobti to Ridhi Dogra; TV actors who are promising faces for OTT projects!

There are other names which are all set to get married in the coming months such as Arti Singh, Sonarika Bhadoria and Nehalaxmi Iyer.

