Surbhi Chandna to Divya Agarwal; celebs who got married in 2024 until now

Today, we take you through the list of celebrities who have got hitched this year already and have given a fresh start to their lives by vowing to stay forever together!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 18:44
1

MUMBAI : The season of marriages has kickstarted and there are a number of television celebrities who have already got hitched. Today, we take you through the list of celebrities who have gotten hitched this year already and have given a fresh start to their lives by vowing to stay forever together!

Take a look: 

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

As per reports, Divya and Apurva knew each other since 2015 and they dated for a brief period of time. Later, they drifted apart. On Divya’s birthday, December 5 the couple got engaged and they announced that they would be getting married soon. Divya married Apurva on the terrace of her house on February 20, 2024, with her family present. 

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre


On December 21, 2023, the couple married in Vadodara in front of their close friends and family. Shrenu and Akshay met while working on a production together, and they fell in love right away.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma


Surbhi is getting married in a traditional manner, complete with mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. The couple's wedding and reception came after an engagement and Sufi night. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, March 2.

Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde


Well known actor and businessman Siddharth Bodke who is known for his contribution to projects in the likes of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2. The actor recently shared the news that he has got engaged with Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde best known for her work in the TV show Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi.

There are other names which are all set to get married in the coming months such as Arti Singh, Sonarika Bhadoria and Nehalaxmi Iyer.
 

Arti Singh Sonarika Bhadoria Nehalaxmi Iyer Siddharth Bodke Titeeksha Tawde Surbhi Chandna Karan Sharma Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre Divya Agarwal Apurva Padgaonkar
