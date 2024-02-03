Surbhi Chandna FLAUNTS her diamond ring during the Sufi night celebration at the wedding; Check out the photo here!

MUMBAI: Our favorite Surbhi Chandna is getting married tomorrow, so it's hard to remain calm. The well-known TV actress and her longtime partner Karan Sharma are set to exchange vows in a private ceremony in Sikar, Rajasthan.

(Also read: Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up the shoot!)

Parineeti Chopra, Ira Khan, Kiara Advani, and Surbhi Chandna have all chosen to tie the knot in Rajasthan. The actress from Ishqbaaaz flew to Sikar with her close friends and family. The small-screen diva will wed in Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, the same location as the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. Surbhi is getting married in a traditional manner, complete with mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. The couple's wedding and reception will come after an engagement and Sufi night.

The couple will tie the knot on Saturday, March 2, even though their engagement and mehendi were planned for March 1. Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava, the co-stars of Surbhi's Ishqbaaaz, have arrived in Sikar for her lavish wedding. The fans were thrilled when Team Bride offered us a sneak peek at the festivities earlier in the day. We advise you to monitor SuKar's PDA during their Sufi night as you read the article.

In front of their loved ones and close friends, the Naagin 5 star and Karan Sharma exchanged rings. Following the engagement ceremony, she showed off her diamond ring to show off her enthusiasm. Their loved ones attended a Sufi night that took place after the engagement party.

For the previous thirteen years, Surbhi and Karan have been romantically involved. They were dating before the actress gained widespread recognition. In Ishqbaaaz, she played the part of Anika alongside Nakuul Mehta, captivating the hearts of the viewers.

(Also read: Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Filmibeat