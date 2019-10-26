News

Surbhi Chandna REVEALS the co-star who makes her BLUSH!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one bubbly and cute actress and there is no doubt about it.

Currently shooting for Sanjivani 2, she comes across as a pocket full of sunshine with her character of Dr. Ishaani opposite Namit Khanna who plays Dr. Sid in the show. Even earlier, Surbhi was loved for her charater of Anika because of the knok-jhoks and the chirpiness she brought in to the charcater.

But looks like she has found a new pal on Sanjivani in Rohit Roy!

She took to social media to shares that he is someone who makes her the happiest and also makes her blush! Surbhi also mentioned that she finds him the cutest of all…

