SURPRISING! Did Rajeev Sen drop a major HINT of all being well between him and Charu Asopa?

MUMBAI: Popular TV couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been constantly in the news ever since they got married.

Troubles started cropping up in their personal life within a few months of their married life.

Well, there were times when Charu had moved out of Rajeev's house for a while amid their growing differences.

Both have been vocal about problems in their lives and also accused each other of various things.

Rajeev and Charu were always in news for problems in their married life.

However, after a lot of issues, the couple took everyone by surprise when Charu announced her pregnancy last year.

The couple was all happy till Charu delivered the baby last year in November.

We had previously seen how Rajeev has not deleted any pictures with Charu on Instagram.

Even Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen follows Charu on social media.

What's more surprising is that Charu is still living under the same roof even amid their separation rumours.

And now, fans are quite sure that Rajeev and Charu are faking all the separation drama just to grab the attention of the viewers.

Rajeev has shared the story applauding Charu's sibling Chintan Asopa's vlog.

It seems Rajeev is still on good terms with Charu's family just like she is on good terms with her husband's family.

We are hoping that the duo resolve their differences and drop their plan of divorce.

Rajeev and Charu are parents to the beautiful baby girl whom they have named Ziana.

