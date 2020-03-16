Surprising! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya flaunts her baby bump in her recent post, See pics

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya's Instagram post is going viral and for shocking reasons. The Kundali Bhagya beauty shared a reel video which has left everyone in shock. Shraddha Arya is a social butterfly and loves to share videos and pictures online. She is a goofball in real life and with her latest post, Shraddha Arya has grabbed attention again. Shraddha's post has sparked pregnancy rumours.

In the video post that Shraddha Arya shared online, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. It is quite shocking. Shraddha got married to her Navy commander beau Rahul Nagal in November 2021.

The Kundali Bhagya actress was just joking in her post. She captioned it, saying, I’m Not Fat I’m Bloated!!! Shraddha is so goofy no?

For a moment, Shraddha Arya also shocked her friends and colleagues from the industry. Anjum Fakih, Krishna Mukherjee, Neha Adhvik Mahajan and others felt that she was really pregnant. And even Shraddha's fans were left in shock.

Shraddha Arya is known for her hilarious real. She's as realistic with her reels as she is in real life. And this time, Shraddha really left her fans speechless. And guess what? some fans now want her to get pregnant for real.

