Surprising! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya flaunts her baby bump in her recent post, See pics

Shraddha Arya plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya opposite to Shakti Arora who plays the role of Karan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 20:38
Surprising! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya flaunts her baby bump in her recent post, See pics

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya's Instagram post is going viral and for shocking reasons. The Kundali Bhagya beauty shared a reel video which has left everyone in shock. Shraddha Arya is a social butterfly and loves to share videos and pictures online. She is a goofball in real life and with her latest post, Shraddha Arya has grabbed attention again. Shraddha's post has sparked pregnancy rumours.

Also Read: What! After Dheeraj Dhoopar, is Shraddha Arya aka Preeta the next contestant of Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? This is what she has to say

In the video post that Shraddha Arya shared online, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. It is quite shocking. Shraddha got married to her Navy commander beau Rahul Nagal in November 2021.

The Kundali Bhagya actress was just joking in her post. She captioned it, saying, I’m Not Fat I’m Bloated!!! Shraddha is so goofy no?

For a moment, Shraddha Arya also shocked her friends and colleagues from the industry. Anjum Fakih, Krishna Mukherjee, Neha Adhvik Mahajan and others felt that she was really pregnant. And even Shraddha's fans were left in shock.

Also Read: Shocking! Shraddha Arya confirms not being part of Jhalak this season; This is how her fans reacted

Shraddha Arya is known for her hilarious real. She's as realistic with her reels as she is in real life. And this time, Shraddha really left her fans speechless. And guess what? some fans now want her to get pregnant for real.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Shraddha Arya Pregnancy Rumors Kundali Bhagya Bhagya Lakshmi Forever Yours Godava Nishabd TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 20:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Interesting! On Jannat Zubair’s birthday, Rubina Dilaik reveals what the actress does off-sets
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the telly...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: High Drama! Yuvan hugs Banni in front of everyone, Manini irked
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ offering Banni Chow Home Delivery has grabbed the audiences’ attention ever since the show started....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhimanyu and Akshara miss each other dearly
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Barkha worried about Shah’s involvement with the Kapadia’s, Anupama helps Anuj in making Ganeshji
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Interesting! Baa not happy with the invitation, Vanraj convinces her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXPLOSIVE! Netizens reveal that Mahi has been missing from Udaariyaan post the leap
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and here is the reason
Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and here is the reason
Latest Video