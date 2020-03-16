SURPRISING! Manini and Banni become FRIENDS in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery?

MUMBAI:Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvaan.

The show hit the small screens more than a month ago and has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Well, we all know that every show has a negative character who gives a hard time to the other people.

Banni Chow has Manini who is played by Parvati Sehgal.

The actress is completely nailing her negative avatar in the show and trying her best to ruin Banni and Yuvan's life.

Manini is hated for what she does on-screen but also loved for her performance.

While Manini hates Banni but the duo share a completely different equation in real life.

We came across a video where we can see Banni and Manini aka Ulka Gupta and Parvati Sehgal dancing their hearts out together.

Take a look:

Well, we are sure the viewers would love to see Banni and Manini all happy on the show as well.

Ulka and Parvati are setting major BFF goals.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

