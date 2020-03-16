SURPRISING! Manini and Banni become FRIENDS in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery?

Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta seems to share a great bond with her co-star and this video proves it. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 11:16
BM

MUMBAI:Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvaan.

The show hit the small screens more than a month ago and has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Well, we all know that every show has a negative character who gives a hard time to the other people.

Banni Chow has Manini who is played by Parvati Sehgal.

The actress is completely nailing her negative avatar in the show and trying her best to ruin Banni and Yuvan's life.

Manini is hated for what she does on-screen but also loved for her performance.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

While Manini hates Banni but the duo share a completely different equation in real life.

We came across a video where we can see Banni and Manini aka Ulka Gupta and Parvati Sehgal dancing their hearts out together.

Take a look:

Well, we are sure the viewers would love to see Banni and Manini all happy on the show as well.

Ulka and Parvati are setting major BFF goals.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

 

 

 

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal and Payal Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 11:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Bharti Singh to be the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10?
MUMBAI:Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to come back after a gap of almost five years. There has been a lot of news...
EXCLUSIVE! Anu Malik returns as the judge with Sony TV's Indian Idol 13
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The show is one of the most successful reality shows on...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar roped in for the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Oops! Sushmita Sen faces massive trolls on her recent social media post, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has become the new target of netizens. Since she has accepted her relationship with IPL founder...
EXCLUSIVE! Deepshikha Nagpal on playing a positive character in Star Bharat's upcoming show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I was a little hesitant to play Iqbal's stepmother as we both are almost the same age
MUMBAI : Renowned TV actress Deepshikha Nagpal is all set to be back in action once again after her successful stint in...
SURPRISING! Manini and Banni become FRIENDS in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery?
MUMBAI:Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens.The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Recent Stories
Oops! Sushmita Sen faces massive trolls on her recent social media post, scroll down to know more
Oops! Sushmita Sen faces massive trolls on her recent social media post, scroll down to know more
Latest Video