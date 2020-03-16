SURPRISING! Mohsin Khan was not a part of Shivangi Joshi's birthday celebration, fans notice his ABSENCE

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi turned a year older on 18th May and it was indeed a happy occasion for her.

The diva left no stone unturned to make her birthday a special one this year.

ALSO READ: Interesting Trivia! Check out what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are up to post exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi had gone to an NGO to spend some time with the kids there.

Later in the day, Shivangi hosted a grand birthday bash for her friends and family.

The who's who of the television industry were present and partied hard with birthday girl Shivangi.

The actress looked radiant in a sequinned gown with a plunging neckline.

Shivangi also posed for the paps who were waiting for her before the celebrations begin.

The party saw Shivangi's friends and co-stars from her previous shows.

Shraddha Arya, Shilpa Raizada, Randeep Rai, Ashnoor Kaur, Ulka Gupta, Reem Shaikh, Neha and Adhvik Mahajan and many more graced the occasion.

Well, amid so many actors and actresses, fans missed one of Shivangi's co-stars and it is none other than Mohsin Khan.

Everyone is aware of Shivangi and Mohsin's history.

The duo dated for a long time during their Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai days.

Mohsin and Shivangi were on good terms even after they parted ways.

In fact, they also did a music video together post quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

However, the actor was nowhere to be found at the party.

Fans dearly missed his presence. But no one is aware if Mohsin purposely gave the party a miss or maybe he was not invited.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Birthday girl Shivangi Joshi reveals she used to lie about her age, shares the hilarious reason behind it