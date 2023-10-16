SURPRISING! Mona Singh reveals she was not willing to do Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin if it had taken a leap, says, ''I had full faith in myself that I will get work, I didn't feel insecure and I wouldn't do the show for more 5 to 7 years just for the sake of it

Mona Singh opens up on her bond with her sister, shares about her experience of travelling from Pune to Mumbai for work. The actress opens up on Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and much more.
Mona

MUMBAI: Mona Singh is one such actress who needs no introduction. 

The stunning diva has been a part of several TV shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach and Pushpa Impossible among others.

She has also proved her mettle in acting in web shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Made In Heaven, Kafas and many more. 

Mona is known for her stellar performances in movies like Laal Singh Chadha, 3 Idiots, Amavas and many more. 

The actress has always been very vocal about her thoughts be it on personal or professional front. 

In one of her recent interviews, Mona spoke about many things. 

Mona has a sister and he shares a very great bond with her. 

When asked if she used to share about her BFs with her sister, Mona said, ''My sister knew about every boy I went out with. In fact, she used to tell me if the boy was right or wrong for me. We both shared everything.''

Mona used to travel from Pune to Mumbai for her work which takes several hours. 

Revealing a shocking incident that took place with her, she said, ''I was travelling way back and I was so tired that I had slept in the bus. Our bus broke down on one of the ghats at Lonavala. I didn't know about it. When I woke up, I came to know that the passengers have left and just one conductor was there. He asked me to take another bus and there were two more girls with me. We took a lift from a truck driver and luckily, he was so kind. However, he told us not to take lift like this from any random people as not everyone is the same. When I told my parents about it, they wanted me to be safe but never stopped me from travelling.''

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin made Mona a household name and she is still known for this character. 

Mona said, ''People still love me for it and remember me for my character. They still ask me if there will be a season 2 for the show. I'm like the first part was not the season one and the show has ended.''

She added, ''The show was ended where Jassi and Armaan get married and have a child. However, that's not how shows end the makers wanted to take the story forward and show a leap where Jassi and Armaan's child is grown up. The channel had a meeting with me but I clearly opted out of it. I said, 'I have full faith in myself that I will get work.' I don't feel insecure and I won't do the show for more 5 to 7 years just for the sake of it.''

