Surprising! From Neeru Bheda to stardom: Rakhi Sawant's candid confession about her past life, journey of defiance, escape, and dreams in the spotlight

She was taken aback and surprised when Rajeev Khandelwal first introduced her as Neeru Bheda, and when he questioned her, she acknowledged that she is Neeru. Rakhi went on to say that she was hesitant to discuss the truth and her own past.
Neeru Bheda

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, who turns 45 on Saturday, was formerly known as Neeru Bheda. She has admitted to stealing money from her parents and running away from home. Rakhi remembered her history while conversing with Rajeev Khandelwal on a 2019 episode of JuzBaat, the chat show.

She was taken aback and surprised when Rajeev Khandelwal first introduced her as Neeru Bheda, and when he questioned her, she acknowledged that she is Neeru. Rakhi went on to say that she was hesitant to discuss the truth and her own past. She also remembered her mother telling her that when they were younger, they used to frequently gather food from their neighbors' trash.

She added that her dad worked as a constable. “My mom was an ayah in a hospital. How should I say this? Rajeev, I do not like talking about my own history." Rakhi continued, saying that nobody in her family had any appreciation for her passion for acting and dancing.

She added, "Ghar me allowed nahi tha. Agar zara sa bhi maine dance kar liya aur mama ko pata chal gaya to wo aa ke haath saaf kar lete the. Mere khandan me ye nahi dekhte khana hai ya nahi, bus ladki ko nachna nahi hai. Maine zindagi me itni maar khai hai aage badhne ke liye, mere body me marks hain (It was not allowed at my place, my uncle would beat me up if he got to know that I danced. In my family, they did not care if we had food, but they could not have their girls dancing). That is the kind of situation I grew up in.”

Rakhi said that she refused her parents' efforts to marry her off as soon as she entered legal adulthood. She said, “I said I do not want to get married at all and ran away, No one in my family knew anything about acting or photoshoots but when I came to the film industry, I just wanted to work here. I'd go to auditions and ask for work and say I'd act but I was lying all along, I did not know how to act. Then I reminded myself that I stole money, ran away from home - did all of that because I wanted to be a heroine.”

She continued by saying she had no idea what an item girl or character artist was, nor that there were any other jobs in the field. Rakhi further disclosed that once she ran away her father severed all of their ties and avoided speaking with her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Hindustan Times

