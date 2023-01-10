Surprising! Nimrit Kaur expresses shock, mental health problems supposed to be confidential; Says ‘I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside’

MUMBAI : After complaining of severe fatigue, anxiety, and exhaustion, the actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia departed from the television program Choti Sarrdaarni. She had intended to give herself enough time to recover, but the actor signed on for Bigg Boss 16, ending her sabbatical.

Nimrit said, “Three months after I left Choti Sarrdaarni, talks for the reality show started. And that did take a toll on my health. As soon as the show was over, I was very clear that I wanted to take a break and not do anything that would require me to invest too much time. So I decided to travel, chill, and not be too hard on myself.”

(Also read: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals whether the “Mandali” group is still in touch, talks about her upcoming project as well

Recently, the remake of the famous song, Jaane Jaa, Nimrit with Sooraj Pancholi, was released. She even admitted on the reality show itself that she was taking medicine for her terrible mental health. “I suffered from depression and anxiety for a year, and it’s not like I have fully recovered. I’ve been on medication for over a year,” She revealed on the program.

While many people were grateful that the star had shared her story, some mocked her for doing so in an effort to win people over. However, Ahluwalia makes a startling admission to during her conversation and says she was unaware that the segment concerning her mental health would be broadcast on national television.

She reveals, “Even before joining the show, I was told that if there comes a time when things go bad, and I feel the need to speak to the psychiatrist, the team would arrange for it. At least that’s what I was told. Also, I was assured that it won’t be aired. But because I was inside the house, I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside.”

The actress claims that she "momentarily felt so."

She mentioned, “Even in that moment, before initiating the conversation on the show, I did reconfirm if this will remain between me and the show’s team. So one feels betrayed. Maybe the makers wanted to show that it takes courage to speak about mental health... I don’t know.”

After all is said and done, Ahluwalia acknowledges that because she wasn't ashamed of her mental health problem, occasionally harsh remarks and criticism do get to her.

Finally, she said, “I’m very proud of it and wear it like a medal. The fact that I’ve gone through all that, and am still standing on my feet, makes me feel great about myself. I’ve never shied away or felt embarrassed because of it. So, I know there will be people who will say negative things like, ‘I used my mental health for such and such things’ but I feel sorry for them.”

(Also read: OMG! Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborating with THIS Bollywood singer? Find out who

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Hindustan Times